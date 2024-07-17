Franklin Cudjoe writes to Majority Leader on Price Regulation within the Cement Industry

Franklin Cudjoe, Founder for IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, Founder of IMANI Africa, has expressed concerns to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin regarding an impending legislative instrument aimed at regulating cement prices in Ghana.

He argued that such regulation is impractical due to market dynamics, legal challenges, and potential negative economic effects.



Cudjoe emphasized that prices should be determined by market forces and suggests alternative approaches, such as enhancing competition and improving regulatory frameworks, rather than imposing price controls.

He highlighted the risks of legal disputes, inefficiencies, and potential harm to Ghana's international trade commitments.



