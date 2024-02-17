Fred Oware, Mac Manu, Anthony Karbo, Sammi Awuku to be appointed senior campaign advisors to Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Asaase News

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is set to appoint four senior party members as his senior campaign advisors.

The individuals include Fred Oware, former 1st National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Peter Mac Manu, former national chairman and campaign manager, Anthony Karbo, former deputy minister, and Sammi Awuku, former national organizer.



These seasoned political figures are expected to leverage their extensive experience in politics and election campaigning to support Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency.



Fred Oware, Sammi Awuku, and Anthony Karbo are considered integral members of Dr. Bawumia's inner circle, showcasing a strategic blend of both seasoned NPP stalwarts and top party officials.

The four advisors will play a crucial role in keeping Dr. Bawumia informed on key campaign matters throughout the election period.



Dr. Bawumia is scheduled to present his campaign team's list to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, February 19, 2024, for consideration and approval.



According to Asaase News, Dr. Bawumia has undertaken extensive consultations within the party ranks to ensure a comprehensive and effective campaign team. The composition of "Team Bawumia" is expected to reflect the philosophy, strategy, and focus of the NPP's 2024 campaign.