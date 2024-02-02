Freda Prempeh accepts defeat in parliamentary primary

Freda Prempeh

Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, has gracefully accepted the outcome of the recent parliamentary primary where she faced defeat.

Prempeh, who also serves as the Minister of Sanitation and Water, was vying for re-election to secure her fourth term as MP, but her aspirations were dashed as she lost the primary election.



She conceded victory to Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Dr. Boako secured 444 votes, surpassing the 221 garnered by the incumbent MP.



Prempeh acknowledged the unpredictable nature of elections, emphasizing that winning or losing is an inherent part of the electoral process.



"In elections, there's no room for breaking even. You psych yourself to win, but if it doesn't materialize, you respect the decision of the people," she stated.

Prempeh expressed her trust in the judgment of the delegates, highlighting her continued commitment to serving the constituents of Tano North despite the election's outcome.



"They say fear delegates, but I always say trust delegates because I trust their judgment. I will continue to serve the good people of Tano North," she affirmed.



Prempeh reaffirmed her unwavering dedication to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its objectives, particularly the quest to secure a victory in the upcoming general elections.



"They have spoken, and I accept their decision wholeheartedly. I harbor no ill feelings. I remain resolute and committed to supporting Bawumia to break the eight," she declared.