Freddie Blay defends GNPC allowance increases as reasonable and pre-approved

Freddie Blay, Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

Freddie Blay, Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has addressed concerns regarding recent allowance increases for GNPC management, asserting that they were both reasonable and previously approved by the corporation.

Blay clarified that these adjustments were implemented two years ago, refuting claims made by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that they occurred in 2024.



This comes after Ablakwa had raised objections on social media, citing intercepted memos indicating substantial increases in daily hotel rates and alleging a rise in allowances by up to 150 percent.

However, Blay rebuffed these assertions, stating that any alterations to allowances were collectively agreed upon by GNPC and were in line with prevailing circumstances.



In an interview with GHONE TV, Blay stated, “GNPC agreed across the board to increase allowances and it wasn’t fantastic. It was not outrageous. It was reasonable and it was in 2022. So if somebody was complaining of it and made it look like this is 2024, he was only taking advantage of such reasonable increases and capital out of it.”