Freddie Blay denies political influence in beachfront allegation, serves notice to sue Ablakwa

Freddie Blay

Freddie Blay, former NPP chairman, has threatened to sue Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, over claims that his family acquired a beachfront belonging to Labadi Beach Hotel through political connections.

Blay denied the allegations, stating that his son, Kwaw Blay, acquired the property through a legitimate lease from the La Traditional Council.



He claimed Ablakwa's statements have tarnished his family's reputation and will take legal action to prove their innocence.

Ablakwa remains unfazed, standing by his claims and vowing to continue exposing "state capture" of national assets by politicians.



