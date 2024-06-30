Freddy Blay, Kwame Blay drag Ablakwa, Media General, Johnnie Hughes to court for defamation

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, have filed defamation lawsuits against MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Freddie Blay's suit also targets Media General and Johnnie Hughes.



The lawsuits stem from Ablakwa's claims of state property theft involving the Labadi Hotel Beach Front.

Freddie Blay refutes these allegations, insisting his children legally acquired the property, and accuses Ablakwa of propaganda.



Kwame Blay highlights his non-involvement with the related entities and asserts reputational damage. Freddie Blay contends the accusations are malicious, aiming to tarnish his reputation ahead of elections.



