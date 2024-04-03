Free SHS students exempted from WASSCE registration fees

Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service

Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has announced that students under the government's Free SHS programme will not be required to pay the GH¢465 registration fee for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He clarified this during a press briefing in Accra, emphasizing that the state has absorbed the cost under the programme, urging parents and guardians not to make any payments.



He stated, “This clarification aims to ease the concerns of parents and ensure that every student has equal access to education, regardless of their financial background.”



Dr Nkansah also advised schools not to compel Form Three students, currently on break, to return for WASSCE registration. He assured that ample time would be provided for registration upon the reopening of schools on April 17, to minimize disruption to students' holiday plans.

This decision is aimed at maintaining a conducive learning environment and safeguarding the welfare of students and educators. Dr Nkansah commended teacher unions for calling off the strike and their commitment to constructive dialogue, highlighting the importance of collaboration in addressing challenges within the education sector.



The resolution of the teacher unions' strike, which began on March 20, 2024, signifies a positive step towards improving educational outcomes. It has paved the way for crucial negotiations aimed at addressing various concerns and enhancing the education sector in Ghana.