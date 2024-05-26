French, Russia, Chinese firms vie to build Ghana's first nuclear power plant

Logo of Electricite de France (EDF) on the facade of EDF's headquarters [REUTERS/Johanna Geron]

Source: Reuters

Ghana plans to select a company by December to build its first nuclear power plant, with contenders including France's EDF, U.S.-based NuScale Power, China's CNNC, South Korea's Kepco, and Russia's ROSATOM.

The project, anticipated to span a decade, aims to add about 1,000 MW of power by 2034.



Cabinet will approve the final choice, which could involve one or two vendors based on financial and technical criteria.

Ghana revived its nuclear ambitions in 2006 after a power crisis and has since narrowed down 16 initial responses to five finalists.



This move follows similar nuclear initiatives in other African nations to address power shortages.



Read full article