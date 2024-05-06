Frimpong-Manso Institute urges better pay, conditions for Ghanaian journalists

Ghanaian journalists on duty at Ghana's Parliament

The Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI), a nonpartisan research institute, has called upon both the government and private employers to enhance the salaries and working conditions of journalists.

In a statement released on World Press Freedom Day, the FMI emphasized that improving remuneration and working environments would motivate journalists to elevate their professional standards and play a more significant role in fostering democratic governance.



The institute highlighted the need to recognize the dedication of journalists by enhancing their welfare, particularly on World Press Freedom Day. Despite being considered the fourth pillar of government, journalists often receive the lowest salaries compared to other branches, such as the executive, legislature, and judiciary.



The FMI underscored the challenges faced by journalists, including long working hours, financial struggles, and risks to their safety. These difficulties can lead to subpar outputs and ethical breaches, undermining the integrity of journalism and society as a whole.

However, the statement commended Ghanaian journalists for their courage, resilience, and commitment to public service. It acknowledged their efforts in holding leaders accountable, exposing corruption, and upholding democracy, particularly as the country approaches another significant election on December 7.



In light of the upcoming election, the FMI urged the media to provide impartial coverage that promotes transparency, fairness, and peaceful democratic processes. It emphasized the role of the media in empowering voters to make informed decisions and fostering national development.