Businesswoman Angela List is embroiled in a global corruption scandal involving allegations of fraud and forgery.

In Ghana, she is fighting her ex-husband over a claimed 30% stake in BCM Ghana, with accusations of document tampering.



In Jordan, she allegedly forged documents to steal $54 million from a former company.

Despite these serious charges, List continues to evade justice, reportedly supported by wealthy political connections. Her actions have also harmed Liberia's economy, driving away foreign investors.



The world watches as the investigation unfolds and questions remain about her accountability.



