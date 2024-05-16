Frustration mounts among poultry farmers over delayed compensation for bird flu losses

Poultry farmers demand compensation for bird flu losses

Several poultry farmers affected by Avian influenza outbreaks between 2015 and 2018 claim they are yet to receive compensation, despite directives from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA).

Farmers expressed frustration over the delay in disbursing funds, with some alleging irregularities in compensation distribution.



Farmers aired their grievances on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, highlighting the financial strain caused by the lack of compensation. They demand clarity from the government regarding the status of their payments to alleviate their financial burdens.

The PAC instructed MOFA to compensate affected farmers following revelations from the 2022 Auditor General’s Report, which showed unused compensation funds exceeding GH¢1.8 million in the Ministry's account. Despite directives for prompt action, farmers report no progress in receiving compensation months later.



Charles Quaye, one of the affected farmers, recounted his loss of 850 birds and expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the Ministry. Another farmer, George Anim Larbi, who lost 2062 birds, suspects foul play in compensation disbursement and urges authorities to address their plight urgently.