Fuel tanker accident on Nkroful-Kansaworodu road leaves two critically injured

Source: 3news

Two people are in critical condition after a fuel tanker accident caused a fire on the Nkroful to Kansaworodu road.

The incident happened when the tanker, en route to Kansaworodu, malfunctioned and crashed into a tricycle.



According to an eyewitness, the tanker’s head mechanism failed, causing it to swerve and overturn.

Fire Service officials arrived at the scene and successfully put out the blaze.



The injured individuals were rushed to Effia Nkwanta Hospital for treatment.



