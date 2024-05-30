Fuel tanker drivers laud NPA for leading discussions on condition of service

This has paved the way for the formulation of a framework

Source: Class FM Online

Fuel tanker drivers have praised the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for leading discussions on their conditions of service.

The NPA is working on a framework for the conditions of service, which is expected to be ready by the end of June 2024.



The discussions involve NPA officials, tanker drivers, owners, oil marketing companies, and union leadership.

The strike by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union was called off after the NPA facilitated a meeting that led to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.



This has paved the way for the formulation of a framework outlining the responsibilities of tanker owners and drivers, including aspects such as remuneration, medicals, safety, and insurance.



Read full article