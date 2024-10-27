News

Fuel tanker fire incident contained by GNFS in Grupe

GBNScreenshot 2024 10 27 113559.png Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: TIG Post

On Saturday, October 26, 2024, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) effectively extinguished a fuel tanker fire in Grupe, Savannah Region.

Firefighters from the Sawla Fire Station, led by Assistant Station Officer Mbemah Jacob, arrived at the scene at 10:07 AM.

They found the tanker, registration AS 9603-22, fully ablaze, with its head compartment detached.

Their prompt response ensured there were no injuries and minimized risks to the area. An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause.

Source: TIG Post