Full Text: Incident report submitted by Medical Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba on abandonment of patient in bush

Dr. Prah George Kwame, Medical Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba

The Medical Director of Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba has submitted an incident report to the Ghana Health Service Director-General regarding the abandonment of a patient in the bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

The report explained that the patient, an unknown victim of a hit-and-run accident, was brought to the hospital by the National Ambulance Service and received treatment for six days before being discharged.



Due to the patient's disorientation and violent behavior, a consensus was reached with social welfare officers to return her to Gomoa Ojobi, where she was picked up.

The hospital claimed to have acted with empathy and professionalism.



