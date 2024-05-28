Full list: Ghana and 36 other countries under the HIPC initiative

Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC)

The Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, started by the World Bank, IMF, and other creditors in 1996, aims to alleviate unmanageable debt burdens in the world's poorest countries.

To qualify, countries must face unsustainable debt after traditional relief efforts, be eligible for concessional aid from IDA and IMF's PGRT, demonstrate a history of reforms and sound policies, and develop a Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper with civil society involvement.



The following countries have qualified for debt-relief under the HIPC Initiative and the MDRI. This list was last updated by The World Bank on May 9, 2024.



Afghanistan



Benin



Bolivia



Burkina Faso



Burundi



Cameroon

Central African Republic



Chad



Comoros



Republic of Congo



Democratic Republic of Congo



Côte d’Ivoire



Ethiopia



The Gambia

Ghana



Guinea



Guinea-Bissau



Guyana



Haiti



Honduras



Liberia



Madagascar

Malawi



Mali



Mauritania



Mozambique



Nicaragua



Niger



Rwanda



Somalia

São Tomé & Príncipe



Senegal



Sierra Leone



Tanzania



Togo



Uganda



Zambia