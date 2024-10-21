News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Full text: NDC MPs’ Sunday press conference on Majority Caucus claim

AtoScreenshot 2024 10 20 153918.png Cassiel Ato Forson

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE NDC MAJORITY CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT, ADDRESSED BY THE HONOURABLE MAJORITY LEADER, HON. CASSIEL ATO FORSON (Ph.D) SUNDAY, 20TH OCTOBER, 2024

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live