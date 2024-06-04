Fun trip to Borteyman Sports Complex turns into church event as UGSRC allegedly scams students

Students attended the church event against their will, sparking criticism from campus media outlets

Source: Asaase Radio

The University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) allegedly deceived students by organizing a trip to the Borteyman Sports Complex but instead taking them to a church event.

The UGSRC president claimed that the trip would include transportation, food, talent showcases, a photo booth, and a leadership symposium.



However, students attended the church event against their will, sparking criticism from campus media outlets.

The UGSRC has not yet responded to the allegations.



The Borteyman Sports Complex offers various sports facilities, including swimming pools, a sports hall, and tennis courts.



