GAEC needs more grants — DG

Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare

Source: GNA

Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has urged GAEC institutes to seek grants to support their work.

Speaking at a five-day workshop in Accra on TVET and Competency-Based Training (CBT) reforms, Dampare emphasized innovative thinking and collaboration.



The workshop, funded by a grant from the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF), aimed to upgrade GAEC's welding department and train staff in advanced welding techniques.

It also enhanced proposal writing skills and reinforced CBT practices. Dampare highlighted GAEC's ongoing collaboration with CTVET in delivering diverse technical and vocational training, including ICT training for young women.



Read full article