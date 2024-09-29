GALAMSEY FIGHT: Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor’s NAELP called out; asked to account for monies invested in project

Asamani called on leadership to clarify what has been achieved so far

Ghanaian PhD candidate and climate change advocate, Mercedes Nye Rowe Asamani, has questioned Dr. Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor about the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) for illegal miners.

In a social media post, Asamani criticized NAELP for failing to provide alternative livelihoods, causing miners to return to illegal activities and further damage forests and water bodies.



She urged NAELP to account for the funds received, stating that the initiative, launched in 2021, appears inactive with minimal updates since June 2024.

Asamani called on leadership to clarify what has been achieved so far.



