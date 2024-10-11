GARO announces arrival of Bawumia's electric buses

The move is part of Dr. Bawumia’s broader plan to modernize Ghana’s public transport system

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer (GARO) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Obeng, has announced the arrival of electric buses as part of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s transportation initiative.

Announced via Facebook on October 8, the move is part of Dr. Bawumia’s broader plan to modernize Ghana’s public transport system with eco-friendly solutions.



Prince Obeng highlighted that the electric buses will reduce emissions and improve transportation efficiency in major cities.

Supporters of the initiative see this as a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s economy through technological innovation.



