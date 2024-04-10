GBA PRO calls for legislative re-evaluation to combat corruption

Saviour Kudze

Saviour Kudze, the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), has voiced concerns regarding the effectiveness of the 1992 constitution in combating corruption within the country.

During an interview on JoyNews' PM Express, Kudze expressed reservations about the current legislative framework, suggesting that it inadvertently fosters corruption rather than curbing it.



He pointed out a critical flaw in the legal system, highlighting that both the giver and receiver of bribes are considered equally culpable, creating a disincentive for individuals to report corruption due to the risk of self-incrimination.



Kudze questioned the practicality of reporting bribery when individuals know that they could face arrest and prosecution alongside the recipient.

He emphasized the need for a reevaluation of existing laws and a societal shift towards valuing principles over financial gain to effectively address corruption.



Kudze urged for a return to cherished values within society, suggesting that a recalibration of societal norms is essential to tackle the root causes of corruption.



These remarks from Kudze come in the wake of Chief Justice Gertrude Tokornoo's vision for the judicial system, which includes a comprehensive review of ethical practices to restore integrity to the legal system.