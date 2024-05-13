GEC trains and equips youth in photography, videography, and graphic design

The initiative aimed to increase female participation in male-dominated sectors

The Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC) recently concluded a four-month training program for 40 young individuals in gender digital photography, videography, drone piloting, and graphic design.

The initiative aimed to increase female participation in male-dominated sectors and empower returned migrants and vulnerable local populations with marketable skills, Graphic Online reports.



In addition to the training, the GEC provided the participants with startup equipment such as laptops, printers, cameras, and other necessary tools.



The center also offers guidance and support for individuals seeking qualifications through upskilling or vocational training.



Speaking at the closeout ceremony, Andreas Berding, the Head of the center, expressed delight in supporting the government's efforts to combat youth unemployment.



He highlighted the program's focus on developing career prospects in fast-growing and demand-driven sectors, emphasizing the benefits of vocational training in fostering self-reliance and job creation.

Mr. Berding encouraged the beneficiaries to leverage the skills acquired to become self-employed and potentially create job opportunities for others. He noted the lucrative and competitive nature of digital photography in Ghana, highlighting the potential for young entrepreneurs in the field.



Since its establishment in 2017, GEC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, has trained over 11,000 individuals, including returned migrants and vulnerable groups, in various technical and vocational areas.



The center has also facilitated the employment of approximately 6,836 individuals, contributing to the reduction of youth unemployment in the country.



The GEC, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is implemented by GIZ and co-funded by the EU.



It continues to play a crucial role in providing skills training and business start-up support to empower youth and vulnerable populations, driving economic growth and sustainability in Ghana.