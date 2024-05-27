GES allays fears of JHS teachers over changes in the format of BECE

Ghana Education Service

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is urging calm among teachers preparing students for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE), the first to use the new standard-based curriculum. Concerns arose over late sample questions and changes in exam format.

Municipal Education Director Dorothy Opare Baidoo announced that GES is conducting mock exams to help students prepare for their July exams.

She also urged parents to ensure students attend classes regularly to familiarize themselves with the new requirements.



