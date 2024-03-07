GES declares March 7 a holiday for school children following independence day celebration

Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially declared Thursday, March 7, 2024, as a holiday for all school children across the country.

This decision aims to provide students with a day of rest after their active participation in the Independence Day Anniversary Parade held on Wednesday, March 6.



Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, issued a statement urging parents and guardians to take note of the directive and plan accordingly.

"It is announced for the information of all schools and the general public that Thursday, 7th March has been declared a holiday for all school children in Ghana. This is to enable them have some rest after preparing vigorously for the Independence Day Anniversary Parade. School resumes fully on Friday 8th, March 2024. All parents and guardians are therefore to take note," the statement read.



