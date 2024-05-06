GES grants SHS students break for voter registration exercise

Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has authorized Senior High School (SHS) students aged 18 and above to leave campus and participate in the voter registration process.

The students will have a four-day break from Tuesday, May 7 to Friday, May 10, 2024. This decision aligns with the constitutional right of Ghanaian citizens to vote.



In accordance with this directive, GES has instructed Regional Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Second Cycle Institutions under their jurisdiction. This move aims to ensure that eligible students have the opportunity to exercise their democratic right during the voter registration exercise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) commenced the 27-day registration exercise on Tuesday, May 7, across all 268 district offices. The registration period will last until May 27, allowing Ghanaians who turned 18 since the last registration in 2020, as well as those who were previously eligible but couldn't register for various reasons, to participate.



