GES introduces biometric system to enhance teacher attendance and punctuality

The Ghana Education Service (GES) plans to implement a biometric system to monitor teacher attendance and punctuality, addressing the issue of absenteeism in schools.



While this effort aims to improve educational standards, concerns about privacy, data security, and reliability in remote areas have been raised. Consider the potential impact of this significant change on teachers and the future of education in Ghana.

This initiative, designed to create an efficient method for teachers to register their arrival and departure times, represents a significant step toward improving the quality of education delivery in the country.



