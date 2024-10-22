News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

GES introduces national prospectus to standardize school supplies

CampusBuzz New This prospectus outlines the basic requirements for students

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a standardized "National Prospectus" for prospective first-year students of technical schools, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live