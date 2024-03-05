GES releases 2024 BECE approved subjects and registration guidelines

The GES has directed all Regional Directors to supervise the registration process for the 2024 BECE

The list of subjects approved for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been officially released by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

On behalf of the Director-General of GES, the Acting Director of Schools and Instructions Division, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, issued a statement on March 1, 2024, outlining the subjects that are to be registered under mandatory, elective and optional categories.



The GES has directed all Regional Directors to supervise the registration process for the 2024 BECE closely, ensuring that candidates strictly register for the approved subjects.



As per the statement, English Language, Mathematics, General Science, Social Studies, Religious and Moral Education, Career Technology and Creative Arts and Design are the mandatory subjects.

Ghanaian languages are categorized as elective subjects, while French, Arabic and Computing come under optional subjects.



Read the statement below:



