GES reschedules 2024 WASSCE to August 5

The exams was initially scheduled for July 1

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a revised schedule for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), moving the examination period from August 5 to September 27, diverging from the initially proposed timeframe of July 1 to August 31.

In a recent circular issued on March 12, 2024, the acting Director of the Schools and Instructions Division of GES, Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, informed regional directors of the rescheduled WASSCE dates, highlighting the importance of ensuring that senior high school (SHS) heads prepare candidates accordingly for the updated examination period.



The decision to postpone the WASSCE was made to provide candidates with ample time for preparation, although the circular did not specify the exact reason for the alteration.



Meanwhile, the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is set to proceed as initially scheduled from July 8 to July 12.



It's worth noting that this marks the third instance of Ghanaian candidates sitting for the WASSCE-SC exclusively, with other member countries of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) returning to their traditional May/June examination calendar post-COVID-19.

John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, confirmed Ghana's commitment to conducting the Ghana Only Version of the WASSCE-SC due to the revised examination dates, reiterating that despite the change, the examination process, content compilation, and grading standards remain consistent with international norms.



Kapi emphasized that WAEC remains dedicated to releasing results promptly to facilitate students' transition to tertiary institutions, assuring that the Ghana Only Version adheres to rigorous standards similar to those of other member countries.



Furthermore, he clarified that registration for the WASSCE-SC commenced on March 11 and will conclude on April 19, 2024, urging candidates to complete the registration process within the stipulated timeframe.