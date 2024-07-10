GH¢10m defamation: Supreme Court dismisses Barker-Vormawor’s request for Kan Dapaah to answer questions

Oliver Barker-Vormawor (left)

The Supreme Court has dismissed Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s motion for National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah to answer 17 factual questions in a GH¢10 million defamation case.

The panel, led by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, found the request lacked references to identifiable documents. Justices Mariam Owusu, Samuel Asiedu, Yaw Darko Asare, and Richard Agyei Frimpong also deemed the application "unsupported."



The court declined Kan Dapaah’s lawyers' request for GH¢50,000 costs from Barker-Vormawor.

Barker-Vormawor’s counsel sought an order for Kan Dapaah to disclose information, but the court rejected it, terming it a "fishing expedition."



