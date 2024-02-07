GHS launches network of practice guidelines to enhance primary healthcare delivery

Ghana Health Service (GHS)

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has introduced guidelines for its Network of Practice (NoP) as part of its strategic commitment to improve primary healthcare delivery, according to a GNA report.

Launched during the 2024 Senior Managers Meeting in Accra, the NoP aims to identify innovative approaches for increasing access to quality essential healthcare and population-based services, aligning with the goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.



The meeting, held under the theme "Accelerating Progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) with a Strengthened Primary Health Care (PHC) through the Networks of Practice (NoP) Approach," also marked the official launch of the Ghana Health Service Institute (GHSI). The GHSI aims to enhance the leadership skills of managers to improve health outcomes.



Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of GHS, highlighted the success of Ghana's Primary Health Care (PHC) strategy in improving key health indicators. However, he acknowledged operational challenges at the sub-national level and emphasized the need for the NoP to address issues such as referral systems, provider-payment mechanisms, and capacity for delivering basic PHC services.

Senior managers were urged to accelerate methods and strategies to achieve UHC, with the Senior Managers' Meeting serving as a platform to assess the health sector's performance and set priorities for the annual planning.



Representatives from the Ministry of Health and Development Partners expressed commitment to supporting the GHS in achieving UHC. The World Health Organisation (WHO) called for the scaling up of the NoP to benefit from findings of the Harmonised Health Facility Assessment and contribute to the Medium-Term Review of the Health Sector Medium Term Plan.



Dignitaries present at the meeting included Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, the CEO of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), and representatives from the Coalition of NGOs in Health.