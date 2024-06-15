News

GHS suspends Winneba Hospital Director over patient abandonment probe

Ojobi PATIENT The Medical Director acknowledged the incident but disputed some reported details

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suspended the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba pending an investigation into claims that a patient was left abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live