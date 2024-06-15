GHS suspends Winneba Hospital Director over patient abandonment probe

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has suspended the Medical Director of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba pending an investigation into claims that a patient was left abandoned in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi.

This decision followed an emergency meeting on June 14, 2024, at the GHS Headquarters, where the Medical Director acknowledged the incident but disputed some reported details.



To ensure an impartial investigation, GHS has established a committee comprising the Deputy Director-General of GHS, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Department, and a senior Nurse Manager.



The committee aims to thoroughly examine the incident and ensure a fair outcome.

Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has instructed the committee to submit its findings within 30 days.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the incident, calling for the immediate summoning of relevant stakeholders to address what he described as "the height of inhumanity."



The GHS has assured the public that appropriate actions will be taken based on the committee’s findings, including holding responsible individuals accountable and implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



