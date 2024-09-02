News

GIPC no longer generating funds, dependent on ‘meager’ govt grant – Bright Simons

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Bright Simons, VP of IMANI Africa, criticized the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) for its sudden reliance on taxpayer funding due to a dramatic drop in service fee revenues.

Bright Simons, VP of IMANI Africa, criticized the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) for its sudden reliance on taxpayer funding due to a dramatic drop in service fee revenues. Previously self-financed, GIPC now struggles financially and seeks public support, raising concerns about its operational efficiency and revenue sources.



Source: Tigpost