GIPC no longer generating funds, dependent on ‘meager’ govt grant – Bright Simons

Bright Simons

Source: Tigpost

Bright Simons, VP of IMANI Africa, criticized the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC) for its sudden reliance on taxpayer funding due to a dramatic drop in service fee revenues. Previously self-financed, GIPC now struggles financially and seeks public support, raising concerns about its operational efficiency and revenue sources.





