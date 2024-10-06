GIS pushes for peaceful elections

The conference, held from October 3-5, focused on improving logistic

Source: Daily Guide

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has pledged to ensure national security and peaceful elections in December 2024.

At the 2024 Management and Regional Commanders Conference in Koforidua, Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi emphasized proactive measures to strengthen border security, surveillance, and intelligence gathering.



The conference, held from October 3-5, focused on improving logistics, checkpoints, and strategic partnerships.

With growing political instability in sub-Saharan Africa, the GIS is enhancing border patrols and intelligence sharing.



Deputy Interior Minister Naana Eyiah highlighted the government's commitment to providing resources to support GIS in securing the country's borders and preventing security threats.



