GIZ donates servers to FDA to support vaccine manufacturing

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Source: GNA

The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) has donated four IRIMS servers to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to digitalize regulatory operations and enhance vaccine manufacturing in Ghana.

The system allows online submission and tracking of applications, supporting Ghana's goal to become a leading vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacturer in Africa.



The EU and GIZ will continue to support the FDA's institutional and technical capacities to meet WHO standards, including a Clean Room and laboratory.

The FDA aims to have a Clean Room by November 2024, promoting local vaccine production and economic growth in the ECOWAS region.



