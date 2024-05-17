GJA President calls for innovative approaches in African journalism

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA)

At the 3rd African Media Convention at the Accra International Conference Centre, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), delivered a compelling call to action for journalists across Africa.

Addressing a gathering of media professionals, Dwumfour underscored the essential role of the press in advancing media freedom and promoting environmental sustainability on the continent.



Dwumfour emphasized the need for journalists to adopt innovative strategies to bolster media freedom, highlighting the critical importance of a robust, independent press in supporting democratic governance and accountability.



“In our quest to enhance media freedom, we must be bold, creative, and resilient,” he stated. “The media landscape is evolving, and it is our responsibility to stay ahead with cutting-edge techniques and strategies.”



He also urged African journalists to prioritize environmental sustainability in their reporting.



“The issues of climate change and environmental degradation are pressing concerns that demand our attention,” Dwumfour noted. “As journalists, we have the power to influence public perception and policy through our coverage. We must use this power to advocate for sustainable practices and hold those in power accountable for environmental stewardship.”

Dwumfour praised the Ghanaian government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, for its steadfast support of press freedom.



“The government’s support has been instrumental in creating a conducive environment for journalists to operate without fear of intimidation or harassment,” he remarked. “This partnership between the media and the government is essential for advancing our democratic principles.”



The convention, held in Addis Ababa, convened journalists, media owners, and stakeholders from across Africa to deliberate on the future of the media industry on the continent. Discussions centered on themes of media innovation, freedom of expression, and sustainable development, reflecting the dynamic challenges and opportunities facing African journalism today.



Dwumfour called on his colleagues to unite in addressing the multifaceted issues confronting the media in Africa. “We must stand up and be counted in the fight for media freedom and environmental justice,” he urged. “Our collective efforts will determine the future of journalism in Africa and its impact on our societies.”



The African Media Convention continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, fostering a vibrant and resilient media sector crucial for the continent’s progress.