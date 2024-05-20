GJA and GBA among professional bodies facing deregistration for non-compliance

Office of the Registrar of Companies

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) are among many professional organizations at risk of being deregistered for failing to submit annual accounts and update their membership certificates.

Out of the 91 registered professional bodies, only 26 have met the requirements set by the Registrar of Professional Bodies.



If these organizations do not comply by the extended deadline of June 30, 2024, they could face legal action.



The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has already started legal proceedings to enforce compliance with Section 16 of the Professional Bodies Registration Act 1973. Some organizations have been non-compliant for over two years, necessitating this action.



A statement released on May 13 emphasized the urgency of this exercise due to widespread non-compliance.



The Registrar of Companies, who regulates professional bodies, decided on this course of action after meetings with executive council members of all registered professional bodies.

Previously, a compliance directive was issued for December 2023, but many did not adhere to it.



The ORC explained that professional bodies in default could regain good standing by filing their annual accounts and updating their membership certificates by the June 30 deadline.



Compliance will require submitting audited accounts, an updated member list, and any constitutional changes.



The ORC plans to continue its sensitization and public education efforts to ensure that professional bodies understand the importance of maintaining good standing with the Registrar of Companies.