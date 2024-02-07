GJA claims it has 'solid evidence' of Aliu Mahama assaulting journalist

GJA president, Albert Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has stated that it has evidence confirming the participation of Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Mahama, in the assault on Citi News’ Northern Regional Reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira.

The incident occurred during Alabira's coverage of the disruption of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency on January 27, 2024. Mahama and his team reportedly attacked Alabira during the coverage.



Consequently, on Tuesday, February 6, the GJA, in collaboration with the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), issued a directive instructing media houses nationwide to blacklist the MP.



In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, GJA President Albert Dwumfour defended the association’s decision, citing the evidence at hand.

Dwumfour emphasized that Aliu Mahama could not absolve himself from the incident, given the available evidence. He stated, "Per the evidence before us, per the visuals, the videos, we have assessed and all that, there is no doubt, there is no way Farouk Mahama, that honourable MP, can exonerate himself everywhere he finds himself."



"Be it the law court, be it the court of public opinion, be it the parliament privilege committee and wherever because we have the evidence. The evidence is very solid, and we think that we are on the right path," he added.