GJA insist a state of emergency must be declared in fight against GALAMSEY

AlbertScreenshot 2024 09 29 063650.png Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

Sun, 29 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency over the degradation of water bodies and forest reserves caused by illegal mining (galamsey).

During the Ghana Journalists Awards, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour expressed disappointment in the government's inability to fulfill its promise of ending galamsey.

He urged the President, who has three months left in office, to take decisive action, including halting mining activities near water bodies and repealing LI2462, which regulates small-scale mining activities.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com