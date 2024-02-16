GJA lifts media blackout on Hawa Koomson

L-R: Fatimatu Abubakar, Albert Dwumfuor, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in collaboration with media partners, has lifted the media blackout imposed on Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu-Senya East and Fisheries Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The decision comes after Ms. Koomson engaged with the GJA to address the assault on Cape FM's morning show host, David Kobenna, by individuals wearing her branded T-shirt during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants.



Following a meeting on February 15, 2024, where Ms. Koomson, accompanied by Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, pledged support for justice in the assault case, the GJA decided to revoke the media blackout. The Association commended the Fisheries Minister for her positive steps in resolving the issue and urged her to uphold her commitment.



However, the media blackout on MP Farouk Aliu Mahama for allegedly assaulting a journalist during NPP parliamentary primaries remains in effect. The GJA and media partners called on all outlets to continue enforcing the blackout until the matter is adequately addressed.

See the full statement from the GJA below:



