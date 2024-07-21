GJA received GHC213k from NPP to organize a press against me – Captain Smart claims

Captain Smart

Source: TIG Post

Captain Smart, Morning Show Host of Onua TV, has accused members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) of accepting GHC213,000 from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to sabotage him.

He claimed that a recent press conference by the GJA was orchestrated by the ruling party.



In an Accra FM interview, he urged journalists to speak the truth rather than shield others for personal gain and suggested the GJA donate part of the money to an orphanage.

During his show, he advised Ghanaians to vote against the NPP in the December polls, describing potential NPP voters as "senseless."



