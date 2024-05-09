GJA refutes OSP's allegations of media complicity in attacks

Albert Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has countered allegations from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) suggesting complicity of the media in attacks against the anti-corruption agency.

During an event on May 7, 2024, the OSP's Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications, Sammy Darko, claimed that influential individuals were behind sponsored attacks, including some involving journalists.



However, Albert Dwumfour, President of GJA, disagreed with this assertion, arguing that there have been instances where the media has praised the OSP's work. He cited the commendation received by the OSP for its intervention in the Cecilia Dapaah case.

Dwumfour acknowledged that some journalists face challenges due to inadequate remuneration but emphasized that this doesn't mean they would compromise journalistic ethics for monetary incentives.



"We ought to look at ways of improving the working conditions of journalists... so that such temptation will not even surface. What the OSP is saying and trying to indict the media, we disagree," he added.