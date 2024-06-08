GMet warns of impending rainstorm and strong winds in Southern Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning about an upcoming rainstorm accompanied by strong winds set to affect parts of southern Ghana, including adjacent marine areas.

In a notice released on June 6, GMet indicated that the impending rainstorm could bring moderate to strong winds, potentially causing tree branches to break and damaging weak structures.



"Flash floods are expected in low-lying areas; hence, it is advisable to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters," the notice advised.



GMet explained that the weather condition is due to a moderate rainstorm moving from southern Benin into Togo, with a substantial portion affecting the ocean.



The agency noted that the rainstorm is expected to move westwards, resulting in cloudiness and generating thunderstorms or rain.



Areas expected to experience moderate impacts include Ho, Hohoe, Aflao, Denu, Keta, Akatsi, Adidome, Agbozume, Sogakope, Sege, Ada Foah, Prampram, Dawhenya, Accra, Tema, Madina, Dodowa, Ablekuma, Pokuase, and surrounding areas.

Koforidua, Akim Oda, Abetifi, Kwahu, Kumasi, Obuasi, Ejura, Winneba, Afransi, and Odoben are likely to be slightly affected.



Meanwhile, Cape Coast, Mankessim, Twifo Hemang, Elmina, Saltpond, Takoradi, Axim, Prestea, Enchi, and nearby areas are expected to experience minimal impact from the weather conditions.



