News
GMet warns of impending rainstorm and strong winds in Southern Ghana

Rainstorm0 The rainstorm is expected to move westwards, resulting in cloudiness, thunderstorms or rain

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning about an upcoming rainstorm accompanied by strong winds set to affect parts of southern Ghana, including adjacent marine areas.

