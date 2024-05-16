GMet warns of two rainstorms set to hit Ghana today

According to GMet, the rainstorm is likely to be accompanied moderate to strong winds

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a warning regarding forthcoming weather disturbances anticipated to sweep across the nation on Thursday, May 16.

According to their morning forecast, the agency has identified the imminent arrival of two rainstorms, with the Nigerian storm projected to reach Ghana's shores around 9:30 am.



Coastal regions and areas in the northern part of the country are expected to bear the brunt of these weather systems, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms predicted.



In a statement, GMet elaborated, stating, "A rainstorm that is moderately producing thunderstorms with rain over northern Benin into Togo is expected to drift further westwards to affect the northern half of Ghana. However, a separate rainstorm observed over Nigeria is also expected to propagate westwards to affect the coastal and middle sectors of the country."

"The rainstorm is likely to be accompanied moderate to strong winds," it added.



