GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT give govt one week ultimatum to address concerns

Leaders of GNAT, NAGRAT, and CCT

The leadership of the three teacher unions representing pre-tertiary educators in the Greater Accra Region has set a deadline for the government, demanding a resolution to their conditions of service by May 13, 2024.

These unions, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), voiced discontent with the government's negotiation tactics concerning issues such as deprived area allowances and adjustments to continuous development allowances.



Peter Boateng, the Regional Secretary of GNAT, emphasized the escalating tensions within the labor sector, emphasizing the urgency for swift action from the government to prevent any disruptions.



"If the government is negotiating with the IMF for the second tranche, for us as teacher unions, what we need to get from the government is what we are fighting for our members. The government has got its priority and we the teachers have also got our priorities. Our priority must be set and we are hoping that the government will just heed and approve what our leadership has been demanding," Boateng stated.

"As you know, the kind of taxes they take from our salaries is not small and therefore the government can just get the revenue it needs from the teachers and other workers in the country to pay off the other allowances that we are demanding.



"You will realise that from the press conference, we were demanding seventeen different kinds of allowances but we thought it is wise that for the economic hardship that we are all in we have reduced it to four. That is what the officer enumerated for the public to hear. So, for me whatever that the teachers are demanding it’s the right thing," he added.