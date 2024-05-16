GNAT calls for swift action from govt on teachers' conditions of service

Thomas Musah, GNAT General secretary

Thomas Musah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has called for urgency from the government to promptly address teachers' conditions of service.

During an interview on the Ghana Tonight show on TV, Musah stressed that teachers are not willing to accept any excuses from the government, insisting that immediate action is necessary to alleviate their suffering and fulfill their expectations.



Teacher unions in the Central Region recently petitioned the office of the regional minister, expressing dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of negotiations regarding their conditions of service.



They highlighted the challenges their members face due to the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country, calling on the government to honor its promises and commitments to teachers.



Musah further underscored the gravity of the situation, pointing out that teachers are facing hardships, including fatalities while working on the Volta Lake.

He emphasized that teachers are resolute and demand concrete action from the government to address their concerns without delay.



The teacher unions emphasized that they have reached a breaking point and will not tolerate any further delays or inaction from the government.



They warned that if their demands are not met, they will mobilize for immediate action, signaling their readiness to hold leadership accountable.