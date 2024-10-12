GNFS denies reports about Jackie Appiah’s trasacco mansion on fire

The affected property belongs to Appiah's manager, Madam Samira

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service clarified that reports of a fire at Jackie Appiah’s Trasacco home are false.

