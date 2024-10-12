News

News
GNFS denies reports about Jackie Appiah’s trasacco mansion on fire

IMG 20241012 150257 The affected property belongs to Appiah's manager, Madam Samira

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service clarified that reports of a fire at Jackie Appiah’s Trasacco home are false. The affected property belongs to Appiah's manager, Madam Samira, and only the cinema room was damaged by the fire on October 11.



Source: 3news