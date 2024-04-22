GNFS faces operational challenges with over half of water hydrants out of service

This shortage of functional hydrants is impeding firefighting efforts across the nation

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is grappling with operational difficulties as more than half of the country's 1,832 water hydrants are currently non-operational, according to Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Afum, the Head of Public Affairs at GNFS.

ACFO Osafo-Afum attributed the non-functionality of many hydrants to their age, with some dating back to 1957 and in need of replacement or servicing. He noted that several hydrants are obstructed by structures or suffer from low water pressure, further hampering their effectiveness during emergencies.



The inadequate number of operational hydrants forces firefighters to travel long distances to access water, leading to delays in responding to emergencies.



The regions most affected by non-operational hydrants include Ashanti, Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra.

To mitigate these challenges, the GNFS is intensifying its collaboration with the Ghana Water Company Limited to ensure the flow of water in hydrants during emergencies.



The GNFS has also proposed to the government to acquire additional water tankers to bolster their firefighting capabilities. Furthermore, the GNFS is working with non-governmental organizations to construct boreholes, especially in rural areas, to ensure a reliable water supply for firefighting.



ACFO Osafo-Afum called on communities and institutions to construct water reservoirs that can be used by the GNFS during firefighting operations. He also urged local authorities to prevent the construction of structures that could obstruct hydrants.



ACFO Osafo-Afum emphasized the importance of community-GNFS partnerships to reduce fire outbreaks and their devastating impacts on lives and properties.