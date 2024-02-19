GNFS threatens to abandon emergency services without police protection

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS)

Read the full statement below:



In the wake of recent attacks on Firefighters, including the assault on Asamankese, Konongo Firefighters and the latest incident involving Kenyase Fire Station's crew in the Ahafo Region, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is demanding Justice, Police Protection, and threatening to boycott emergency services if the assaults do not cease immediately.

Despite their timely response at 11:34 am to a domestic fire at Hwidiem Zongo on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, the GNFS crew upon arrival at 11:48 am, faced accusations of tardiness and subsequently endured a mob attack, resulting in injuries to the duty driver and a firefighter and damages to the Fire Tender.



The GNFS insists on swift investigations and legal action against perpetrators to ensure Firefighters safety during emergency responses, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the alarming trend of violence against firefighters.



Filed by the PRO,



Ahafo Region



(Saturday, February 17, 2024)